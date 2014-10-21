(Adds comment by United States and Russia)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Oct 21
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Tuesday that using only
military means to fight the threat of Islamic State in Syria
could radicalize more Sunni armed groups and spark greater
violence.
"Our long-term strategic objective in Syria remains a
political solution," Ban told the U.N. Security Council.
The United Nations is spearheading efforts to end a civil
war sparked by President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on
pro-democracy protests more than three years ago.
"A purely military response to the vicious new threat posed
by (Islamic State) could ultimately contribute to the
radicalization of other Sunni armed groups and spark a cycle of
renewed violence," he said.
Islamic State has seized large swathes of territory in Iraq
and Syria and is being targeted by U.S.-led air strikes in both
countries. The Sunni militant group has crucified and beheaded
prisoners and told non-Muslims and Shi'ites they must convert to
its brand of Islam or die.
"We must defeat (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups.
We must hold accountable all those in the Assad regime
responsible for its widespread atrocities," U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations, Samantha Power, told the Security Council.
"But we wholeheartedly agree with the Secretary-General that
a political solution is absolutely essential to address the root
causes of extremism in Syria, and to address the legitimate
aspirations and grievances of its people," she said.
Islamic State is battling Kurdish forces for control of the
strategically important Syrian town of Kobani at the Turkish
border.
U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, appointed by Ban to mediate a
political solution in Syria, has warned that thousands of people
could be massacred if Kobani falls to the group.
"Kobani is just one of many places across Syria where
civilians are under imminent threat," Ban told the council
meeting on the Middle East, urging the 15-member body to fully
support the efforts of de Mistura.
The United Nations says some 3.2 million Syrians have fled
the violence that has killed nearly 200,000 people.
"In addition to the barbarity of (Islamic State), the Syrian
government continues to brutally and indiscriminately attack
populated areas, including with barrel bombs," Ban added,
referring to an explosive device usually made from a barrel
filled with high explosives and other materials.
The United States launched air strikes against Islamic State
targets in Iraq in August after the government asked for help.
About a month later, the United States began bombing the
militant group in neighboring Syria after notifying the Assad
government of the operation, but not seeking its approval.
Washington justified its action under Article 51 of the U.N.
Charter, which covers an individual or collective right to
self-defense against armed attack.
Syrian ally Russia has questioned the legality of the
strikes, saying that Syria's consent was needed barring a U.N.
Security Council resolution authorizing action.
"The so-called coalition has refused to cooperate with
Damascus and Tehran which are logical allies in combating
terrorism in the region," said Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly
Churkin. "Perhaps the campaign against (Islamic State) would
have been more successful with that support."
