By Tom Miles
GENEVA Oct 10 A U.N. envoy called on Turkey on
Friday to help prevent a slaughter in the Syrian border town of
Kobani at the hands of Islamic State fighters, saying he feared
a repeat of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre when thousands died.
Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations' envoy to Syria,
appealed to Ankara to let "volunteers" cross the frontier so
that they can reinforce Kurdish militias defending the town that
lies within sight of Turkish territory.
He revived memories of the breakup of Yugoslavia when
Bosnian Serb forces marched into the town of Srebrenica, which
was supposed to be under U.N. protection, and gunned down more
than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at execution sites.
"Do you remember Srebrenica? We do. We never forgot and
probably we never forgave ourselves," de Mistura told a news
conference.
Turkey has stationed tanks on hills overlooking Kobani but
so far refused to intervene without a comprehensive deal with
the United States and other allies on the Syrian civil war. It
has also prevented Turkish Kurds from crossing the frontier to
reinforce their fellow Kurds defending the town.
"We would like to appeal to the Turkish authorities ... to
allow the flow of volunteers at least and their own equipment in
order to be able to enter the city and contribute to a
self-defence action," de Mistura said in Geneva.
Predicting Kobani is likely to fall "if left unattended", he
said self-defence with sufficient equipment to do so was an
international human right.
While much of the population has already fled the Islamic
State offensive, 500-700 mostly elderly people are still
sheltering in Kobani.
Asked if he meant Turkey should allow arms supplies, de
Mistura replied: "I said what I said: equipment can be many
things."
In addition to the people in Kobani, about 10,000-13,000
were nearby in a border area between Syria and Turkey, and there
was one last exit point out of the town.
"If this falls, the 700, plus perhaps the 12,000 people,
apart from the fighters, will be most likely massacred," he
said. "When there is an imminent threat to civilians, we cannot,
we should not, be silent."
If the city fell, 400 km of the 900 km-long Syrian-Turkish
border would be in Islamic State hands.
Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is on trial in
the Hague for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide,
including for Srebrenica, Europe's worst massacre since World
War Two.
De Mistura, who followed Kofi Annan and Lakhdar Brahimi into
the role of U.N. Syria mediator, reiterated that there was no
military solution to the Syrian war but said facts on the ground
had changed since an international Geneva conference agreed
ground rules for ending the conflict in 2012.
He said nobody would win the war and the emergence of
Islamic State as a common enemy had provided an opportunity for
local ceasefires and ending long-running sieges in Syria.
Asked if he would negotiate with Islamic State, said he was
"authorised and expected to talk to anyone" if that produced a
political solution or a humanitarian relief.
"But I am not proposing, I am not planning, and they are not
asking to meet anyone of us," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Stonestreet and David
Stamp)