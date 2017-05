Col. Steve Warren, the new spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

DUBAI The time is not right for a no fly-zone over northern Syria, spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren said in a interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Hadath TV.

"Now is not the appropriate time for a no-fly zone in northern Syria, which would be costly in terms of equipment and personnel and I think it won't help the situation," Warren said in translated comments aired on the pan-Arab channel.

(Reporting By Noah Browning and Ali Abdelaty)