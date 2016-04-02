Barcelona, Atletico Madrid got in the mood for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona by thrashing Real Betis 5-1 on Saturday, their biggest win of the season.

A classy finish from Fernando Torres and a fortuitous strike from Atletico's top scorer Antoine Griezmann gave the home side a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Substitute Angel Correa then made a big impression in the second period, laying on the third goal for Juanfran and the fourth by Griezmann before Thomas Partey rounded off the scoring for the home team.

Ruben Castro netted for Betis in the 79th minute when he pounced on a rare error from Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico stayed second in La Liga, four points ahead of third-placed Real Madrid and six behind leaders Barcelona.

Barca host Real in the 'Clasico' later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)