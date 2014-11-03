Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The United States targeted Islamic State militants on Sunday and Monday with five air strikes in Syria and nine in Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command.
The strikes in Syria hit militants' fighting positions and buildings and struck a small group of fighters near the key town of Kobani along the border with Turkey, while one strike hit near Dayr Az Zawr, it said in a statement on Monday.
In Iraq, the U.S.-led strikes destroyed vehicles and equipment and struck a small unit of fighters and a fighting position. The nine strikes hit near the cities of Baiji, Falluja and Rutba, the statement said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jim Loney)
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical aims to apply for approval of its tuberculosis (TB) drug delamanid in India within three months, a senior company official said, as calls grow for expanded access to the life-saving medicine.