WASHINGTON The United States targeted Islamic State militants on Sunday and Monday with five air strikes in Syria and nine in Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command.

The strikes in Syria hit militants' fighting positions and buildings and struck a small group of fighters near the key town of Kobani along the border with Turkey, while one strike hit near Dayr Az Zawr, it said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, the U.S.-led strikes destroyed vehicles and equipment and struck a small unit of fighters and a fighting position. The nine strikes hit near the cities of Baiji, Falluja and Rutba, the statement said.

