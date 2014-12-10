WASHINGTON The United States launched 20 airstrikes against Islamic State militants in recent days, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since Monday, U.S. forces conducted seven strikes against the militant group in Syria and led 13 strikes in Iraq with its partner nations, according to the statement.

The strikes, centered in the Syrian border town of Kobani as well as near Sinjar, Qaim, Ramadi, Mosul and Samarra in Iraq, hit numerous Islamic State fighting positions, buildings, vehicles and fighting units, Central Command said.

