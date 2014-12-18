France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
WASHINGTON U.S.-led air strikes in Syria focused on the contested city of Kobani near the Turkish border on Thursday, with six air strikes that destroyed seven Islamic State fighting positions, a building and a tactical unit, the U.S. military said.
U.S. and partner nations also conducted five air strikes in Iraq on Thursday, targeting Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Mosul and Ramadi, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
WASHINGTON When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.