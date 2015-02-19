WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition staged 15 air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

Five of the strikes were around the Syrian town of Kobani, where the coalition and Kurdish forces have been pushing back Islamic State, and destroyed eight fighting positions and two checkpoints, as well as hitting tactical units hit. Two strikes also were staged near Al Hasakah, Syria, the task force said in a statement.

Eight air strikes near six Iraqi towns hit fighting positions, tactical units, a weapon-storage facility, vehicles and buildings.

All the strikes were conducted between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the statement said.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)