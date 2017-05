WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, an air strike struck a tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position near Kobani.

In Iraq, 16 air strikes near Mosul, Bayji, Tal Afar, Fallujah and other cities hit vehicles, mortar systems and machine guns, the statement said.

