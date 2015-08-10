WASHINGTON The United States and its allies launched 29 air strikes on Sunday targeting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, destroying an explosives factory and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In Iraq, 21 of the strikes were launched near nine cities, including Makhmur, Ramadi and Bayji, striking numerous units of militant fighters, buildings and staging areas, according to the U.S. military statement released on Monday. One strike destroyed a homemade explosives factory in Al Huwayja, it said.

Eight strikes were launched in Syria, including five near Al Hasaka, the task force said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)