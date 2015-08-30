Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 15 airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and seven in Syria since early Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.
In Iraq, targets successfully struck included two boats and two IED caches near Al Baghdadi; a tactical unit, three vehicles and a building near Bayji; and a tactical unit and armored vehicle near Tuz.
In Syria, airstrikes destroyed tactical units, bunkers, an air defense artillery system, a mortar system and a rocket launcher near Al Hasakah, artillery and an excavator near Al Hawl and a staging area near Washiyah.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.