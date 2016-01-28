WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State on Wednesday with 20 strikes in Iraq and Syria in the coalitions latest daily attacks against the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 15 strikes near five cities were centered near Ramadi, where they hit four tactical unites and destroyed six improvised explosive devices, among other targets, the statement released on Thursday said.

Five strikes in Syria destroyed two Islamic State cranes and two workover rigs, and hit a headquarters near Ar Raqqah as well as other targets near Palmyra and Mar'a, the task force said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)