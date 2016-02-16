China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 30 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.
In Iraq, 20 strikes were staged near eight cities, including Al Qaim where nine strikes hit a logistics facility, two Internet cafés, two headquarters, and an media all used by the Islamic State militant group, the task force said.
Ten strikes near four Syrian cities included six that hit an Islamic State weapons cache, headquarters, three weapons storage facilities, and a barracks, according to the statement released on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, convicted of spying, until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.