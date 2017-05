WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 11 strikes on Friday and six in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Three of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul, hitting an Islamic State tactical unit and communications facility.

In Syria, three strikes were near Mar'a and hit an Islamic State command and control center, the military said.

