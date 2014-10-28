WASHINGTON Oct 28 U.S. forces staged four air
strikes on Islamic State militants in Syria on Tuesday and
allies joined in nine strikes on the group in Iraq , the U.S.
Central Command said.
In Syria, U.S. attack and fighter aircraft went after
targets near the border city of Kobani, destroying a small
Islamic State unit and four fighting positions.
U.S. and allied attack, fighter and remotely controlled
aircraft again targeted the Mosul Dam area with four strikes
taking out a small fighting unit, a fighting position, vehicle
and logistics base. Two strikes near Fallujah destroyed a small
Islamic State unit and tank.
Other strikes were staged west of Baghdad, near Sinjar and
northwest of Haditha.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)