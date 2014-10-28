WASHINGTON Oct 28 U.S. forces staged four air strikes on Islamic State militants in Syria on Tuesday and allies joined in nine strikes on the group in Iraq , the U.S. Central Command said.

In Syria, U.S. attack and fighter aircraft went after targets near the border city of Kobani, destroying a small Islamic State unit and four fighting positions.

U.S. and allied attack, fighter and remotely controlled aircraft again targeted the Mosul Dam area with four strikes taking out a small fighting unit, a fighting position, vehicle and logistics base. Two strikes near Fallujah destroyed a small Islamic State unit and tank.

Other strikes were staged west of Baghdad, near Sinjar and northwest of Haditha. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)