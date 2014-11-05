(Adds details on airstrikes)

WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States continued its assault on Islamic State militants this week, conducting 14 airstrikes in recent days in Syria and Iraq, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

From Monday through Wednesday, U.S. military forces launched three strikes near the Syrian border town of Kobani and one strike to the north in Sinjar. The strikes hit a small unit of militant fighters as well as two fighting positions, Central Command said.

In Iraq, the U.S. military along with coalition forces conducted 10 strikes near Mosul, Bayji, Falluja, Ramadi and Sinjar, according to the statement. The strikes destroyed Islamic State buildings near Mosul, including one with a generator used in oil production and another where explosive devices were manufactured, Central Command said.

The other U.S-led strikes in Iraq hit four small units of militant fighters as well as various vehicles, an Islamic State-occupied bunker, an anti-aircraft artillery piece, and a Islamic State checkpoint, according to the statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)