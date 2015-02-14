WASHINGTON Feb 14 The United States and its
allies staged nine airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq
and four in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a
statement on Saturday.
The attacks in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units,
buildings, fighting positions, a rocket system and a facility
where improvised explosive devices were made, the statement
said. The strikes in Iraq were near the city of Al Raqqa and
destroyed tanks and a bunker.
The airstrikes were carried out from early Friday to early
Saturday.
