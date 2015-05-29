WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S.-led coalition
conducted 20 air strikes in Iraq and four in Syria targeting
Islamic State militants since early on Thursday, the Combined
Joint Task Force leading the air operations said.
In Iraq, air strikes carried out using attack, fighter,
bomber and drone aircraft struck near Baghdadi, Bayji, Falluja,
Makhmur, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the task force said in a
statement Friday.
In Syria, air strikes carried out using bomber and fighter
aircraft struck near Al Hasakah and Kobani, it said.
The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. on Thursday
and 8 a.m. on Friday local time, the statement said. "All
aircraft returned to base safely," it said.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)