WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S.-led coalition conducted 20 air strikes in Iraq and four in Syria targeting Islamic State militants since early on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said.

In Iraq, air strikes carried out using attack, fighter, bomber and drone aircraft struck near Baghdadi, Bayji, Falluja, Makhmur, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the task force said in a statement Friday.

In Syria, air strikes carried out using bomber and fighter aircraft struck near Al Hasakah and Kobani, it said.

The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday local time, the statement said. "All aircraft returned to base safely," it said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)