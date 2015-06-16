WASHINGTON, June 16 The United States and its
allies said they have staged 25 air strikes in Iraq and Syria in
the latest round of daily attacks on Islamic State, including
strikes near the Turkey-Syria border where Kurds have pushed
back against the militant group and cut a main supply route.
In a statement, the joint task force conducting the
operations said the five air strikes on Monday near Tel Abyad
hit three large and two small units of Islamic State fighters
and destroyed three of the militants' vehicles.
Syrian Kurdish-led forces on Monday said they had captured
the town from Islamic State in an advance backed by the U.S.-led
air strikes, now controlling some 400 kilometers (250 miles) of
the Syrian-Turkish border.
Similar Islamic State assets were hit near other Syrian
cities of Ar Raqqa and Kobani, according to the task force
statement released on Tuesday.
Additionally, 16 other strikes in Iraq on Monday hit Islamic
State tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions and a rocket
system, the statement said.
(Writing by Bill Trott and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)