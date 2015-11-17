WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S.-led military
coalition on Monday staged 23 air strikes targeting Islamic
State in Syria and Iraq, including oil facilities used by the
militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the
operations said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the task force said six
strikes near three Syrian cities hit several fighting positions
as well as an Islamic State gas and oil separation point near
Abu Kamal and three oil facilities near Dayr Az Zawr, the
statement said.
In Iraq, 17 strikes in Iraq near six cities hit numerous
targets including militants' fighting positions, roads, tactical
units and a headquarters in Sinjar.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)