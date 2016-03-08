WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S.-led coalition on Monday targeted Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with two dozen strikes near 15 cities, the U.S. military said in a statement released on Tuesday detailing the latest round of daily attacks against the militant group.

Seventeen strikes in Iraq hit eight tactical units as well as two headquarters and numerous fighting positions used by Islamic State, the Combined Joint Task Force said. The strikes near a dozen cities also hit several weapons and supply caches, the statement said.

In Syria, seven strikes near three cities hit four Islamic State tactical units as well as an improvised explosive device in a house and a gas and oil separation plant modular refinery, among other targets, according to the coalition. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)