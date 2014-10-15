(Adds details in paragraphs 3-9)
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. aircraft carried out 18
strikes on Islamic State positions near the besieged Syrian
border town of Kobani and five strikes against the group in Iraq
on Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. military's Central Command
said.
The planes struck 16 buildings occupied by Islamic State
militants and destroyed several of their fighting positions near
Kobani, a Kurdish town on the Syrian border with Turkey, it said
in a statement on Wednesday.
It said four strikes near Baiji, the site of Iraq's largest
oil refinery, destroyed an artillery piece, a Humvee, a machine
gun and a building used by the group, which has seized large
parts of Iraq and Syria.
Another strike near Haditha Dam in Iraq destroyed an armed
vehicle, the statement said.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama met with military
leaders from a coalition including Arab states, Turkey and
Western allies that he is leading in the fight against Islamic
State.
"Coalition air strikes will continue in both of these
areas," Obama said during the meeting outside Washington,
voicing deep concern about the situation in Kobani as well as in
Iraq's Anbar province, which is at risk of being seized by
Islamic State militants.
Aircraft from some of the coalition partners joined U.S.
planes in previous air strikes in Syria and Iraq, but
Wednesday's statement made no mention of any other country
participating in the latest attacks.
The U.S. military has named the coalition operation against
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria "Inherent Resolve," a U.S.
military official said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Doina Chiacu)