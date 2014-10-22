(Adds background, details on strikes)
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The United States conducted
further air strikes against Islamic State forces on Tuesday and
Wednesday, targeting the militant group near Iraq's Mosul Dam
and the Syrian border town of Kobani, according to U.S. Central
Command.
A U.S.-led coalition conducted 12 air strikes near the Mosul
Dam complex in northern Iraq, Central Command said in a
statement on Wednesday. U.S. forces also conducted six air
strikes close to Kobani near Syria's border with Turkey, it
said.
The strikes in Syria destroyed a logistical center for
Islamic State, a militant group that has declared a caliphate,
or Muslim theocracy, and seized territory across Iraq and Syria.
The strikes also destroyed one of the group's buildings,
vehicles and fighting positions, Central Command said, citing
assessments based on initial reports.
In Iraq, the strikes destroyed a large group of Islamic
State fighters along with vehicles, fighting positions and a
mortar-lauching site, according to the U.S. statement.
The latest strikes around Mosul follow Pentagon warnings
that Islamic State wanted to take control of the dam, which is a
vital water and power source for what is Iraq's largest northern
city of 1.7 million residents.
"The ISF and the Kurdish forces specifically are still in
control of the Mosul Dam complex. ISIL wants it back. And they
still threaten it. They don't have it but they still threaten
it," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told reporters
on Tuesday, using an acronym for the militant group.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill
Trott)