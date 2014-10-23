WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. military forces again
focused air strikes on the area near the Syrian city of Kobani
in their campaign to turn back Islamic State forces and also hit
oil facilities held by the militant group, the U.S. Central
Command said on Thursday.
A total of 15 strikes were staged against Islamic State in
Iraq and Syria on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a
statement from Central Command.
The statement said U.S. fighter and bomber aircraft staged
four strikes near the key border city of Kobani, destroying an
Islamic State control center and fighting positions in an area
that has often been targeted this month, and two more that
knocked out oil tanks east of Dawr Az Zawr.
Four air strikes by U.S. and allied forces in Iraq near the
vital Mosul Dam hit small Islamic State units and destroyed a
vehicle while another attack near Bayji took out a fighting
position. Four strikes in the Fallujah area targeted a training
facility, a larger Islamic State unit and a building.
All aircraft involved in the strikes returned safely, the
statement said.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)