WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. military forces conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic militants in Syria and 20 in Iraq since Friday, Central Command said on Monday.

Nine of the Syria strikes were near the Turkish border city of Kobani and destroyed seven Islamic State positions and four staging areas and struck one unit, the command said in a statement. Two near Dayr Az Zawr hit an Islamic State crude oil collection facility and destroyed a tank, it said

The U.S.-led strikes in Iraq were concentrated in the west and north of that country, with five near Baiji, four near Rutba and three near Kirkuk and three around Mosul and the Mosul Dam, Centcom said.

The strikes in Iraq destroyed nine trucks, two excavators, two bulldozers and two front-loaders used by the militants and hit their tactical units and fighting positions, it said.