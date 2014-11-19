WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S.-led forces conducted six
air strikes against Islamic State militants and one against the
al Qaeda-affiliated Khorasan Group in Syria since Monday and 24
air strikes in Iraq during the same period, U.S. Central Command
said.
The strikes against Islamic State in Iraq were concentrated
on the oil-producing north and included 13 near Kirkuk and seven
near Mosul, Centcom said in a statement. In Syria, five air
strikes hit near Kobani and one in northwestern Haram destroyed
a storage facility linked to the Khorasan Group, it said.
