WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S.-led coalition in
Iraq and Syria staged 14 strikes on Tuesday against the Islamic
State militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the
operations said.
In a statement released early Wednesday, the group said four
strikes near three cities in Syria hit tactical units and
destroyed three fighting positions and six workover rigs.
In Iraq, five strikes near four cities hit several tactical
units and destroyed weapons caches and fighting positions, among
other targets, the statement said. Five additional strikes in
Ramadi destroyed a sniper position, two fighting positions and a
fuel truck, and denied access to terrain, according to the
statement.
