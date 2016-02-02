WASHINGTON Feb 2 The United States and its
allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and
six in Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations
said in a statement.
The strikes in Iraq included six near Qayyarah, three near
Kisik and four each near Ramadi and Mosul, where they destroyed
an Islamic State homemade explosives cache, a militant
checkpoint, four staging areas and a weapons cache, the Combined
Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.
Other strikes included one near Albu Hayat, where a tactical
unit was hit and a staging area destroyed, and Habbaniyah, where
an air strike destroyed two vehicles, three front-end loaders
and another homemade explosives cache, it said.
An Islamic State tactical unit was hit in a strike near
Sinjar.
In Syria, the coalition said, two strikes near the
militants' stronghold of Raqqa destroyed three excavators and a
tactical unit. Two gas and oil separation plant well heads were
hit by two strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and two strikes in Manjib
hit a training facility and destroyed three buildings, it said.
