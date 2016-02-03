WASHINGTON Feb 3 The United States and its
allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 11
Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a
statement.
In Iraq, the air attacks were again focused near Ramadi,
where six strikes destroyed equipment, weapons and fighting
positions and denied militants access to terrain, the Combined
Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.
Three air strikes each were launched near Qayyarah and the
militant stronghold of Mosul, where they destroyed seven weapons
caches, three assembly areas and 14 Islamic State fighting
positions, it said.
Air strikes hit near six other Iraqi cities including
Sinjar, Tal Afar, Baiji and Tal Afar, the task force said.
In Syria, where the strikes on Tuesday included ground
attacks, four strikes hit four gas and oil separation plants in
Dayr Az Zawr, the military said.
Two strikes each in Al Hasaka, Manbij and Mar'a, where they
hit tactical units and destroyed vehicles and fighting
positions. Another strike hit targets near Ayn Isa, it said.