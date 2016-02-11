WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States and its
allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the
operations said in a statement.
In Iraq, 13 included three strikes focused near Ramadi that
struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a bunker, the coalition
said in the statement released on Thursday.
Near Mosul, three air strikes struck an IS tactical unit and
destroyed a checkpoint, seven fighting positions, a vehicle and
an assembly area, the statement said.
In Syria, one strike destroyed an IS structure near Manbij,
the statement said, but gave no other details.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke)