WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 13 included three strikes focused near Ramadi that struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a bunker, the coalition said in the statement released on Thursday.

Near Mosul, three air strikes struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a checkpoint, seven fighting positions, a vehicle and an assembly area, the statement said.

In Syria, one strike destroyed an IS structure near Manbij, the statement said, but gave no other details.

(Reporting by Clarece Polke)