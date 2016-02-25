WASHINGTON Feb 25 The United States and its
allies conducted 22 strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations
said in a statement on Thursday.
In Syria, there were seven strikes using attack, fighter and
remotely piloted aircraft, the Combined Joint Task Force said.
Near al-Hawl, five of the strikes hit two Islamic State
tactical units and destroyed seven Islamic State buildings and a
fighting position, it said, while near Albu Kamal, two strikes
hit a gas and oil separation plant and a refinery.
In Iraq, 15 strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi
government, the statement said.
Nine strikes near Mosul hit two tactical units, an
improvised weapons factory, an IED factory, a mortar factory and
a car bomb facility. Seven fighting positions were also
destroyed.
Other strikes in Iraqi were conducted near al-Qaim, Falluja,
Hit, Kisik and other cities, the task force said.
(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Bernadette Baum)