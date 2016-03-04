WASHINGTON, March 4 The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released early Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes in Syria focused near Al Hasakah and Dayr Az Zawr hit petroleum pipelines, destroyed a heavy machine gun and damaged a tunnel system.

In Iraq, eight strikes in seven cities destroyed vehicles, supply caches and sniper and fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)