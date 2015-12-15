(Corrects headline to say six, not four, in Syria)
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The United States and its
allies targeted Islamic State militants with a fresh round of 14
air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the U.S. military said
in a statement.
In Iraq, eight air strikes near three cities hit three
Islamic State tactical units, an improvised explosive device
factory and various fighting positions, among other targets,
according to the statement released on Tuesday.
Six strikes near three Syrian cities hit three of the
group's tactical units, a building and wounded three militant
fighters, the statement said.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom)