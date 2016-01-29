WASHINGTON Five civilians were killed and eight wounded during U.S-coalition air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria between July 27 and Oct. 15, the coalition leading the military operations said in a statement on Friday.

It was the fifth time the coalition has issued a statement acknowledging civilian casualties in the campaign against Islamic State, which began in August 2014. The deaths bring to at least 21 the number of civilians likely killed in the air strikes.

"We deeply regret the unintentional loss of life and injuries resulting from those strikes and express our deepest sympathies to the victims' families and those affected," the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom)