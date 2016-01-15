(Adds details on U.S. military investigations)
WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. military said on
Friday eight civilians likely were killed and three wounded in
air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria
between April 12 and July 4 last year.
It was only the third time since the start of the U.S.-led
air campaign against Islamic State in 2014 that the U.S.
military's Central Commander has disclosed civilian casualties
following its internal investigations.
It has previously reported a total of six civilian deaths in
its air campaign.
U.S. military data shows there have been 9,627 U.S.-led
coalition air strikes as of Jan. 13, with 6,393 in Iraq and
3,234 in Syria.
"We continue to review additional claims of civilian
casualties and will provide additional information in the
future," Central Command said in a statement.
The latest eight civilian deaths occurred during five
separate air strikes, including one on July 4 near al Raqqa,
Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The U.S. military said it was targeting a "high-value
individual" when a car and a motorcycle entered the target area
after the weapon was released. Three unidentified civilians were
likely killed, it said.
Strikes against Islamic State tactical units killed three
civilians on June 11 near Soluk, Syria, and another two on April
12 near al Huwayjah, Iraq.
On June 19, a strike against two Islamic State vehicles near
Tall al Adwaniyah, Syria, injured a civilian who appeared in
the target area after the U.S. aircraft released its weapon, the
military said.
"In all of the cases released today, assessments determined
that although the air strikes complied with the law of armed
conflict and all appropriate precautions were taken, civilian
casualties unfortunately did occur," it said.
