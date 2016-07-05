U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
WASHINGTON A U.S. military MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed during a combat mission against Islamic State in northern Syria on Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force said, adding the aircraft was not brought down by enemy fire and was not taken by Islamic State after it crashed.
"The MQ-9 was destroyed by coalition aircraft and is not in enemy hands," the Air Force said, adding an investigation into the incident was underway.
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.