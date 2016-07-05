A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flies over Creech Air Force Base in Nevada during a training mission May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Josh Smith

WASHINGTON A U.S. military MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed during a combat mission against Islamic State in northern Syria on Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force said, adding the aircraft was not brought down by enemy fire and was not taken by Islamic State after it crashed.

"The MQ-9 was destroyed by coalition aircraft and is not in enemy hands," the Air Force said, adding an investigation into the incident was underway.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Tom Brown)