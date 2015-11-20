By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Lethal U.S. drone strikes in
the Middle East are fueling hatred towards the West and spurring
the expansion of Islamist militant groups such as ISIS, a group
of former U.S. military airmen said on Thursday.
Four former drone operators have written an open letter to
President Barack Obama, asking him to reevaluate his
administration's use of drones, which critics say can engage
innocent civilians and drive angry survivors into militancy.
"You harm these people, and they're going to want revenge,"
former Staff Sergeant Brandon Bryant, who operated drones for
the U.S. Air Force Predator program between 2007 and 2011, said
at a news conference in New York.
Supporters of drone strikes against Islamic State targets in
Syria and Iraq say they are highly accurate, and that they spare
American soldiers from the dangers of on-the-ground combat. A
representative for the Pentagon did not respond to a request for
comment.
Bryant and the other former airmen said they often killed
non-combatants inadvertently and had the impression they were
considered cowardly by relatives of victims, and that the
survivors often sought revenge on the West for what they
considered pointless deaths.
Bryant, who has spoken out against the strikes since leaving
the program, described negative effects on the Americans who
controlled drones to execute deadly strikes.
Michael Haas, a former senior airman who trained other U.S.
drone pilots, said operators become desensitized because they
conduct strikes from a distance, sometimes half a world away
from their targets.
As an example of the callousness they developed, Haas said
operators sometimes used the term "fun-sized terrorists" to
refer to children in target areas.
In response to the psychological trauma, Haas said many
operators developed alcohol and drug addictions.
"This isn't a videogame," Haas said. "When you fail and kill
the wrong guy... you (can't) start over again."
All four former servicemen, including former senior airmen
Cian Westmoreland and Stephen Lewis, said they suffer from Post
Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Attorney Jesselyn Radack, a former ethics adviser to the
U.S. Department of Justice who is representing multiple former
drone operators, said all her clients suffer from PTSD.
Most are unemployed, Radack said, some are homeless, and
many have substance abuse problems. They can also have
difficulty accessing disability benefits because they did not
engage in on-the-ground combat.
"(It) is a huge problem that this program is leaving people
in such a state," Radack said.
