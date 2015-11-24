WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
and French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday urged Russia
and Turkey to avoid escalation over Turkey's downing of a
Russian plane along the Turkish-Syrian border.
The leaders said details are still emerging on the incident.
"Turkey, like every country, has the right to defend its
territory and its airspace," Obama, speaking alongside Hollande,
said at a joint news conference at the White House.
"It's very important right now for us to make sure that both
the Russians and the Turks are talking to each other to find out
exactly what happened and take measures to discourage any kind
of escalation," Obama said.
Hollande said, "We must prevent an escalation. That would be
extremely damaging."
