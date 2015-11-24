(Recasts with quotes from Obama, Hollande)
By Roberta Rampton and John Irish
WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
and French President Francois Hollande pressed Russia on Tuesday
to focus its attacks in Syria on Islamic State militants after
Turkey heightened tensions in the region by downing a Russian
plane.
Obama and Hollande also urged Russia and Turkey not to let
the situation escalate after Turkey, a NATO ally, said it shot
down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border after it
repeatedly violated Turkish air space.
Obama said the United States did not have enough information
yet to form conclusions about the incident, but said similar
confrontations could be avoided in the future if Russia stopped
attacking "moderate" Syrian rebels who are battling forces loyal
to the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
"This points to a ongoing problem with the Russian
operations in the sense that they are operating very close to a
Turkish border and they are going after moderate opposition that
are supported by not only Turkey but a wide range of countries,"
Obama said.
If Russia directs its energies toward Islamic State forces,
"some of those conflicts or potentials for mistakes or
escalation are less likely to occur," Obama said.
Russia is supporting Assad's government. Western nations
insist Assad needs to step down for peace to take hold in Syria.
U.S. officials said the Russian aircraft's entry into
Turkish air space lasted seconds. Russia condemned the Turkish
action, vowing severe consequences.
"We must prevent an escalation. That would be extremely
damaging," Hollande said.
Obama said, "Turkey, like every country, has a right to
defend its territory and its air space. I think it's very
important right now for us to make sure that both the Russians
and the Turks are talking to each other, find out exactly what
happened and take measures to discourage any kind of
escalation."
He said he expected to speak to Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan in the coming days.
Obama and Hollande spoke at a White House news conference as
the French president visited Washington to coordinate a
stepped-up military campaign against Islamic state following the
Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
Hollande is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir
Putin this week as part of a series of talks to increase
international pressure on Islamic State after the Paris attacks.
"I will ask President Putin, as I've done before ... that
the strikes must be against Daesh (Islamic State), against
terrorism," Hollande said.
Hollande said France was coordinating with Russian ships in
the eastern Mediterranean since the French Charles De Gaulle
aircraft carrier arrived in the region.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu, Tim Ahmann
and Megan Cassella; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Andy
Sullivan, Bill Trott and Will Dunham)