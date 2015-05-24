WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Sunday said Iraqi forces showed no will to fight against Islamic State militants during the fall of Ramadi a week ago, and U.S. forces were trying to encourage them to engage more directly.

"The Iraqi forces just showed no will to fight," Carter told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "They vastly outnumbered the opposing force and yet they withdrew from the site."

Carter said the United States was continuing to provide air strikes and supply Iraqi forces with training and equipment. "If there comes a time when we need to change the kinds of support we're giving to the Iraqi forces, we'll make that recommendation."

