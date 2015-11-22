(Fixes quotation mark in paragraph 4)
WASHINGTON Nov 22 The Republican chairman of
the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on
Sunday he was concerned that Penagon intelligence reports on the
fight against Islamic State did not reflect a grimmer reality on
the ground.
Devin Nunes was asked on CNN about a New York Times report
on whether intelligence assessments from U.S. Central Command
painted an overly optimistic picture of the fight against
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
He said members of his committee had long noticed
discrepancies between what they saw during visits to the region
and the intelligence reports.
"We travel to many of these countries and we meet with the
people on the ground and it's almost all the time, what we hear
and see on the ground when we talk to the folks that are
actually doing the work," is grimmer than the intelligence
reports, Nunes said on CNN's "State of the Union."
"More alarming, what we hear the president and his senior
officials saying to the public - it just doesn't jive with, what
they're saying in public and what we see on the ground," he
said.
Nunes said his committee was working with other
congressional panels to study the Centcom intelligence reports.
"We're trying to gather all the facts," he said. "We've
heard from a lot of whistleblowers and other informers."
Nunes criticized President Barack Obama's policy on Islamic
State as a "containment policy" that began only after two
journalists were beheaded by the militant group, which has
seized large parts of Syria and Iraq and declared a caliphate.
He said the Islamic State is spread far beyond that region
and U.S. strategy should be broadened to match the global
threat.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that the Pentagon's
inspector general was investigating claims by Centcom
intelligence analysts that "supervisors revised conclusions to
mask some of the American military's failures in training Iraqi
troops and beating back the Islamic State."
