By Andrea Shalal
| ABOARD USS HARRY S. TRUMAN, June 7
ABOARD USS HARRY S. TRUMAN, June 7 U.S. fighter
jets have dropped 35 smart bombs and pamphlet bombs on Islamic
State targets in Iraq and Syria in strikes launched from the USS
Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier since it moved from the Gulf
to the Mediterranean last Friday, Navy officials said.
The officials said further raids were launched on Tuesday,
but not yet tallied.
The Truman, which is due to hand off to the USS Dwight D.
Eisenhower carrier in several weeks, has deployed more than
1,460 smart bombs and pamphlets against the militant group since
last December, when it first arrived in the Gulf, they said.
U.S. officials have said the attacks, which are being
closely coordinated with U.S-backed ground forces, are starting
to have results, eroding the amount of territory held by Islamic
State in Iraq and reducing the group's oil revenues.
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Peter Shultis, who flies one of the
ship's Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack planes, told
reporters aboard the Truman that his team was also intercepting
fewer voice communications by Islamic State militants.
The Truman carrier strike group includes the cruiser Anzio,
and the destroyers Gravely, Bulkeley, Gonzalez and Ramage.
The carrier, which has a crew of nearly 5,500, has been at
the center of the U.S. Navy's war strikes against Islamic State,
but it will return to its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, around
mid-July.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)