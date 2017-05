File photo of U.S. President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi taken during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi will meet in Washington on April 14, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The two leaders will discuss a range of issues, "including continued U.S. support to Iraq to degrade and ultimately destroy" Islamic State in their White House meeting, the statement said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)