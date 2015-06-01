WASHINGTON The United States has delivered 2,000 AT-4 anti-tank weapons destined for Iraq, sending 1,000 directly to the government in Baghdad, with the U.S.-led coalition holding the other half in the region for training Iraqis and for future contingencies, a U.S. defence official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the delivery took place over the past several days. The official did not provide further details.

The Pentagon has said the delivery of the weapons would help Iraq defend against approaching suicide bombers driving vehicles packed with explosives. Islamic State militants used that type of attack last month to help them seize Ramadi from Iraqi forces.

The Islamic State's capture of Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province, was the Baghdad government's most significant setback in a year and exposed the limitations of Iraq's army and U.S.-led air strikes against the group.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Matt Spetalnick)