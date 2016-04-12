(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Jonathan Landay, Warren Strobel and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 12 As U.S.-led offensives
drive back Islamic State in Iraq, concern is growing among U.S.
and U.N. officials that efforts to stabilize liberated areas are
lagging, creating conditions that could help the militants
endure as an underground network.
One major worry: not enough money is being committed to
rebuild the devastated provincial capital of Ramadi and other
towns, let alone Islamic State-held Mosul, the ultimate target
in Iraq of the U.S.-led campaign.
Lise Grande, the No. 2 U.N. official in Iraq, told Reuters
that the United Nations is urgently seeking $400 million from
Washington and its allies for a new fund to bolster
reconstruction in cities like Ramadi, which suffered vast damage
when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces recaptured it in December.
"We worry that if we don't move in this direction, and move
quickly, the progress being made against ISIL may be undermined
or lost," Grande said, using an acronym for Islamic State.
Adding to the difficulty of stabilizing freed areas are
Iraq's unrelenting political infighting, corruption, a growing
fiscal crisis and the Shiite Muslim-led government's fitful
efforts to reconcile with aggrieved minority Sunnis, the bedrock
of Islamic State support.
Some senior U.S. military officers share the concern that
post-conflict reconstruction plans are lagging behind their
battlefield efforts, officials said.
"We're not going to bomb our way out of this problem," one
U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Graphic showing Islamic State's territorial control: tmsnrt.rs/23aQU31)
Islamic State is far from defeated. The group still controls
much of its border-spanning "caliphate," inspires eight global
affiliates and is able to orchestrate deadly external attacks
like those that killed 32 people in Brussels on March 22.
But at its core in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State appears to
be in slow retreat. Defense analysis firm IHS Janes estimates
the group lost 22 percent of its territory over the last 15
months.
Washington has spent vastly more on the war than on
reconstruction. The military campaign cost $6.5 billion from
2014 through Feb. 29, according to the Pentagon.
The United States has contributed $15 million to
stabilization efforts, donated $5 million to help clear
explosives in Ramadi and provided "substantial direct budget
support" to Iraq's government, said Emily Horne, a National
Security Council spokeswoman.
Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledged the need for more
reconstruction aid while in Baghdad last week.
"As more territory is liberated from Daesh, the
international community has to step up its support for the safe
and voluntary return of civilians to their homes," Kerry said,
using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
Kerry, who announced $155 million in additional U.S. aid for
displaced Iraqis, said U.S. President Barack Obama planned to
raise the issue at a summit of Gulf Arab leaders on April 21.
"PILE OF RUBBLE"
Ramadi's main hospital, train station, nearly 2,000 homes,
64 bridges and much of the electricity grid were destroyed in
fighting, a preliminary U.N. survey found last month. Thousands
of other buildings were damaged.
Some 3,000 families recently returned to parts of the city
cleared of mines, according to the governor, Hameed Dulaymi, but
conditions are tough. Power comes from generators. Water is
pumped from the Euphrates River. A few shops are open, but only
for a couple of hours a day.
Ahmed Saleh, a 56-year-old father of three children, said he
returned to find his home a "pile of rubble," which cannot be
rebuilt until the government provides the money. With no
indication of when that might happen, authorities have resettled
his family in another house whose owner is believed unlikely to
return before this summer.
Saleh earns less than $15 a day cleaning and repairing other
people's homes. There are no schools open for his children, and
he lacks funds to return to a camp for internally displaced
outside Baghdad where he says life was better.
Obama administration officials say they have been working to
help stabilize Iraq politically and economically since the
military campaign against Islamic State began in 2014.
"The success of the campaign against ISIL in Iraq does
depend upon political and economic progress as well," Defense
Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday. "Economically it's
important that the destruction that's occurred be repaired and
we're looking to help the Iraqis with that."
Asked about the upcoming $400 million U.N. request, Horne
said the United States welcomed the new fund's establishment and
"will continue to lead international efforts to fund
stabilization operations." The United States hasn't yet
announced what it will contribute.
U.S. officials said Washington is also pushing for an
International Monetary Fund arrangement that the head of the
fund's Iraq mission has said could unlock up to $15 billion in
international financing. Baghdad has a $20 billion budget
deficit caused by depressed oil prices.
Washington has helped train 15,000 Sunni fighters who are
now part of the Iraqi government's security forces.
But there has been little movement on political reforms to
reconcile minority Sunnis, whose repression under former prime
minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shiite-led government led thousands to
join Islamic State.
Unless that happens, and Sunnis see that Baghdad is trying
to help them return home to rebuild, support for the militants
will persist, experts said.
"If you don't get reconciliation, the Sunnis will turn back
to ISIS," said former CIA and White House official Kenneth
Pollack, who is now at the Brookings Institution think tank and
conducted a fact-finding mission in Iraq last month.
"It's just inevitable."
The United States has prevailed militarily in Iraq before,
only to see the fruits of the effort evaporate.
President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003, deposed
dictator Saddam Hussein and disbanded his army without a
comprehensive plan for post-war stability. Civil war ensued.
REBUILDING GETS HARDER
International funding to rebuild towns and cities ravaged by
Islamic State has always been tight, said Grande, deputy special
representative of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq.
"This meant we had to come up with a model that could be
implemented quickly and at extremely low cost," she said.
International donors contributed $100 million to an initial
fund to jump-start local economies, restoring power and water
and reopening shops and schools.
The model worked in Tikrit, the first major city reclaimed
from Islamic State in March 2015, Grande said. After initial
delays, most residents returned, utilities are on and the
university is open. Total spending was $8.3 million.
But Ramadi, a city of some 500,000 people before the recent
fighting, poses a much greater challenge.
"Much of the destruction that's happening in areas that are
being liberated ... far outstrips our original assumptions,"
Grande said.
Restoring normality to Mosul, home to about 2 million people
before it fell to Islamic State, could prove even more
difficult.
It remains to be seen whether Islamic State digs in, forcing
a ruinous battle, or faces an internal uprising that forces the
militants to flee, sparing the city massive devastation.
If Islamic State is defeated militarily, it likely will
revert to the guerrilla tactics of its predecessor, al Qaeda in
Iraq (AQI), current and former officials said.
AQI and its leaders, including Islamic State chief Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi, "survived inside Iraq underground for years and
there's no reason they couldn't do it again," a U.S. defense
official said.
(Additional reporting by David Rohde, Lou Charbonneau and John
Walcott. Editing by Stuart Grudgings.)