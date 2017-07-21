FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis says he believes Islamic State chief Baghdadi is alive
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 6:12 PM / a day ago

Mattis says he believes Islamic State chief Baghdadi is alive

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would have been his first public appearance, at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he assumes that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still alive.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had "confirmed information" that Baghdadi had been killed, but Western and Iraqi officials have been sceptical.

"I think that he's alive, and I'll believe otherwise when we know we've killed him. But we're going after him … we assume he's alive,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler

