WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 26 air strikes against Islamic State targets on Thursday in another round of daily attacks on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Friday.

The greatest concentration of raids was near the Syrian city of Al Hasakah, where nine strikes hit tactical units, fighting positions and vehicles. Islamic State assets also were hit in three strikes near Ar Raqqah and two near Tal Abyad, the task force said in a statement.

Twelve strikes near the Iraqi cities of Bayji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar targeted buildings, tactical units, weapons, buildings and other Islamic State targets.

