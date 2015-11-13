WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. military has carried out an air strike in Syria targeting Mohammed Emwazi, the Islamic State militant known as "Jihadi John" who participated in gruesome videos showing the killings of Western hostages, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The United States was still assessing the effectiveness of the strike, which took place around the city of Raqqa, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Michael Perry)