COPENHAGEN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that an internal memo on Syria signed by more than 50 U.S. diplomats is an "important statement" that he would discuss when he gets back to Washington.

The memo is sharply critical of U.S. policy in Syria, calling for military strikes against President Bashar al-Assad's government to stop its persistent violations of a civil war ceasefire.

"It's an important statement and I respect the process, very, very much. I will ... have a chance to meet with people when I get back," Kerry told Reuters during a visit in Copenhagen.

He said he had not seen the memo.

