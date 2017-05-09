Air strikes pound southwest Syrian city of Deraa
BEIRUT Heavy air strikes hit the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday as a ceasefire declared by the government expired, a witness in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose how soon arms would start being delivered to the Kurdish fighters, who Ankara sees as an extension of PKK militia waging an insurgency on Turkish soil.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters.